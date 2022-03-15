Sunshine and mild temperatures will prevail on Wednesday. Sunshine and southwesterly winds will help warm temperatures into the 60s across North Iowa and southeast Minnesota. It'll possible that a few could approach the 70 degree mark. This will mark the warmest day since December 15th, 2021, making it the warmest day of 2022 so far. It's likely going to be the warmest of the next 7 days, so enjoy it before the cooler weather returns.
WARM WEDNESDAY: Warmest day of 2022 - so far
- By Aaron White
-
- Updated
- 0
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today