WARM WEDNESDAY: Warmest day of 2022 - so far

  Updated
Wednesday's Highs (3/16/22)

Sunshine and mild temperatures will prevail on Wednesday. Sunshine and southwesterly winds will help warm temperatures into the 60s across North Iowa and southeast Minnesota. It'll possible that a few could approach the 70 degree mark. This will mark the warmest day since December 15th, 2021, making it the warmest day of 2022 so far. It's likely going to be the warmest of the next 7 days, so enjoy it before the cooler weather returns.

