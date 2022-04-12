Tracking power outages: More than 2,200 lose power in northern Iowa

More than 2,200 people were without power Tuesday night as severe weather struck many northern Iowa counties.
Alliant Energy reported the outages near Clear Lake, Mason City and Manly. There are 2,235 customers without power at around 11:10 p.m. A large chunk of those customers were in the southern part of Mason City.
Authorities in Nora Springs reported a wind gust of 72 miles per hour.
See more information below:
ROCHESTER
Rochester Public Utilities, click here.
NORTH IOWA - Alliant Energy, click here. Mid-American Energy click here.
ALBERT LEA & Mower County outside Austin- Freeborn Mower Cooperative, click here.
AUSTIN - Austin Utilities, click here.
STEWARTVILLE AND RURAL OLMSTED COUNTY, BYRON, KASSON - People's Energy Cooperative, click here.
DODGE COUNTY (& other MN counties) - Xcel Energy, click here.