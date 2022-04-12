Tracking power outages: Hundreds without power in northern Iowa

 Skip to main content
TORNADO WATCH 113 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

HAMILTON              WEBSTER

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN              HANCOCK
HUMBOLDT              KOSSUTH               WINNEBAGO
WORTH                 WRIGHT

IN NORTHWEST IOWA

EMMET                 PALO ALTO             POCAHONTAS

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

CALHOUN               CARROLL               CRAWFORD
GREENE                SAC

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONA, BELMOND, BRITT, CARROLL,
CLARION, CLEAR LAKE, DENISON, EAGLE GROVE, EARLY, EMMETSBURG,
ESTHERVILLE, FONDA, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER,
GILMORE CITY, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, LAKE CITY,
LAKE MILLS, LAKE VIEW, LAURENS, MANLY, MANSON, MASON CITY,
NORTHWOOD, ODEBOLT, POCAHONTAS, POMEROY, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE,
SAC CITY, SCHALLER, WALL LAKE, AND WEBSTER CITY.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

SEVERAL TORNADOES AND A COUPLE INTENSE TORNADOES LIKELY.
WIDESPREAD LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2.5
INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY.
WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH LIKELY.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Des Moines  has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Worth County in north central Iowa...
Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa...

* Until 1015 PM CDT.

* At 922 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Clear Lake,
or 10 miles east of Garner, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Mason City Municipal Airport around 930 PM CDT.
Mason City around 935 PM CDT.
Manly around 940 PM CDT.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 181 and 218.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central
Iowa.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Tracking power outages: Hundreds without power in northern Iowa

Power outage image
Hundreds of people are without power Tuesday night as severe weather struck many northern Iowa counties.

Alliant Energy is reporting the outages near Clear Lake, Mason City and Manly. There are 671 customers without power, at around 9:15 p.m.

Authorities in Nora Springs reported a wind gust of 72 miles per hour.

See more information below:
 
ROCHESTER
Rochester Public Utilities, click here. 
 
NORTH IOWA - Alliant Energy, click here.  Mid-American Energy click here. 
 
ALBERT LEA & Mower County outside Austin- Freeborn Mower Cooperative, click here. 
 
AUSTIN - Austin Utilities, click here. 
 
STEWARTVILLE AND RURAL OLMSTED COUNTY, BYRON, KASSON - People's Energy Cooperative, click here. 
 
DODGE COUNTY (& other MN counties) - Xcel Energy, click here. 

