Tracking power outages: Hundreds without power in northern Iowa

Hundreds of people are without power Tuesday night as severe weather struck many northern Iowa counties.
Alliant Energy is reporting the outages near Clear Lake, Mason City and Manly. There are 671 customers without power, at around 9:15 p.m.
Authorities in Nora Springs reported a wind gust of 72 miles per hour.
See more information below:
ROCHESTER
Rochester Public Utilities, click here.
NORTH IOWA - Alliant Energy, click here. Mid-American Energy click here.
ALBERT LEA & Mower County outside Austin- Freeborn Mower Cooperative, click here.
AUSTIN - Austin Utilities, click here.
STEWARTVILLE AND RURAL OLMSTED COUNTY, BYRON, KASSON - People's Energy Cooperative, click here.
DODGE COUNTY (& other MN counties) - Xcel Energy, click here.