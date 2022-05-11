Tornado Watch issued Wednesday night around the viewing area

Multiple Tornado Watches are in effect through Wednesday evening. Parts of North Iowa are in a watch until 9 PM. A newer tornado watch was issued for much of Minnesota until Midnight tonight. Several thunderstorms are likely and could produce a few tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind gusts. Stay weather aware and be alert of changing weather conditions.
Areas Affected: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Chisago; Dakota; Dodge; Faribault; Fillmore; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kandiyohi; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mower; Nicollet; Olmsted; Pope; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Swift; Wabasha; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Winona; Wright
Areas Affected: Calhoun; Crawford; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago
TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA CALHOUN CHEROKEE CLAY CRAWFORD DICKINSON EMMET HANCOCK HUMBOLDT IDA KOSSUTH LYON MONONA O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PALO ALTO PLYMOUTH POCAHONTAS SAC SIOUX WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WOODBURY
Areas Affected: Goodhue
...Flood Warning continues for the following river in Minnesota... Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S affecting Goodhue County. .The Middle Fork Zumbro River continues to rise as a result of the heavy rainfall from thunderstorms Wednesday morning. More storms will occur this evening and tonight, potentially adding more runoff to the basin. For the Zumbro River...including Pine Island 1S...Minor flooding is forecast. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 400 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 18.2 feet overnight. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.1 feet on 03/31/2013. &&
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.