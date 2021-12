StormTeam3: Wind Chill and Dense Fog Advisory Issued For Friday

Weather Alert

...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day... .A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will impact the area New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected. Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected by early Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected across northern Iowa. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 35 below zero early Saturday morning, but generally 20 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Most of Northern Iowa and portions of Western Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight CST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This advisory will be evaluated again Saturday evening and possibly extended into Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&