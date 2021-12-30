You are the owner of this article.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Much of central Iowa

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
frost covered roadways..

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day...

.A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to
heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will impact
the area New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds
and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow
and potentially significant travel problems in the areas
affected. Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the
event will be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected
by early Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of
the season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are
expected across northern Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30
to 35 below zero early Saturday morning, but generally 20 to 30
below zero.

* WHERE...Most of Northern Iowa and portions of Western Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight CST Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This advisory will be evaluated again
Saturday evening and possibly extended into Sunday morning.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

StormTeam3: Wind Chill and Dense Fog Advisory Issued For Friday

Dense Fog

Friday will present some weather challenges that you will need to keep an eye on through the day as you get ready to ring in 2022.

Starting with the morning, dense fog will be expected to occur early Friday morning reducing visibility to under a mile in some spots. Due to this, the National Weather Service in both La Crosse and Des Moines have issued a Dense Fog Advisory covering all of our North Iowa counties, as well as Olmsted, Fillmore, and Mower in Southern Minnesota.

Along with this, the possibility for freezing mist will also be on the menu making for some slick spots on roadways. Be sure to take some extra time heading out the door tomorrow morning as the heaviest of the fog warning the advisory will be through the morning commute hours. 

Wind Chill

Looking to the evening, our Wind Chill Advisory is set to go into effect starting Friday evening. This will last through Saturday morning as this will be when the coldest wind chill values are to be expected. Forecasted values nearing -30 degree wind chills will be likely heading into both Saturday and Sunday morning. 

Future Wind Chill

Due to the impressive values, this could mean frostbite times on exposed skin as fast as 15-20 minutes. Be sure to use multiple layers through the day on Saturday as we experience one of our coldest daytime high values this season with highs only topping out near 0 meaning the majority of the day will be in the negatives. Overnight lows into Sunday will be some of the coldest we have seen this season as well with values near -15 degrees. 

As we ring in 2022, make you are staying safe and protected from dangerous temperatures as we enter the holiday weekend. 

