...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Late Friday
Night...

.A winter storm with the potential for moderate to heavy snow
accumulations will affect the area Friday into late Friday night.
The snow is expected to cause impacts on travel especially the
evening commute. Winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will
produce blowing and drifting snow.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.

* WHERE...North central into east central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute. Easterly winds of
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will produce blowing and
drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

StormTeam3: What snowfall totals can you expect Friday?

Friday will bring us the opportunity for some accumulating snowfall across the viewing area starting as early as the morning time hours. 

A system will drift along the Minnesota, and Dakota border early Friday putting the KIMT viewing area on the cold, and snow oriented side. Due to the location of the low, latest model guidance suggests the heaviest amounts centered around areas west of I-35 where some spots could see as much as 5-7" if not more. The further east you travel the less the accumulation is forecasted.

More model guidance will be coming in through the day today which will help to pinpoint timing, location and amounts. For now, current forecasts suggest as much as 7" in some of the high impacted areas while locations in the medium could see between 2-5". Areas ranging in the low could see between 1-3".  It is important to note that forecast will change leading up to Friday and that any change in the model guidance today will be reflected in the present forecast outlook. 

Stay tuned to StormTeam 3 both on air and online for the latest as we get it. 

