StormTeam3: Tracking accumulating snowfall for Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
GFS 5 DAY SYSTEM_temp 2.png

Friday will bring us the opportunity for some accumulating snowfall across the viewing area starting as early as the morning time hours. 

A system will drift along the Minnesota, and Dakota border early Friday putting the KIMT viewing area on the cold, and snow oriented side. Due to the location of the low, latest model guidance suggests the heaviest amounts centered around areas west of I-35 where some spots could see as much as 5-7" if not more. The further east you travel the less the accumulation is forecasted.

Manual Snow Forecast _ Zoom Out.png

More model guidance will be coming in through the day today which will help to pinpoint timing, location and amounts. For now, current forecasts suggest as much as 7" in some of the high impacted areas while locations in the medium could see between 2-5". Areas ranging in the low could see between 1-3".  It is important to note that forecast will change leading up to Friday and that any change in the model guidance today will be reflected in the present forecast outlook. 

Stay tuned to StormTeam 3 both on air and online for the latest as we get it. 

