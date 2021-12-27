You are the owner of this article.
...Wintry Mix Tuesday to Impact Northeast Iowa...

.Light snow is forecast to develop Tuesday morning over portions
of northern Iowa and then gradually transition over to a wintry
mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain by the late morning into the
afternoon hours. Snow and ice accumulations look to remain light
but enough to cause an impact to travel.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch. The precipitation is anticipated to begin as snow during
the early morning commute and then transition over to a wintry
mix late morning into the afternoon hours.

* WHERE...Northeast portions of Iowa, including the Interstate 35
corridor from Dows northward to the Minnesota border and the
U.S. Highway 20 corridor from Williams eastward through
Waterloo.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and restrictions to
visibility at times. The hazardous conditions is going to
impact travel during the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down, turn on your headlights and use caution while
traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

StormTeam3: Tracking accumulating snow Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0

More wintry weather is on the way, and it's expected to be snow.

Moderate to heavy but isolated snow will begin Tuesday morning mostly after commuting hours, so think between 8am to noon. Snow will begin first in North Iowa moving in from the south, and continue to push northward into southern Minnesota after 10am. Snow could be heavy at times through about 2pm.

Snow will exit the region to the east between 2pm and 6pm. There is a potential for freezing drizzle to move into the area in its place. This will complicate travel further and make shoveling MUCH more difficult. Shovel before 5pm if possible. The freezing drizzle will subside by 9pm.

Accumulation is expected to be around an inch along I-35, around two inches further east near Rochester, Austin, and Charles City, and more than two inches further east from there in parts of Fillmore and Howard counties.

Temps get cold with highs in the teens Wednesday/Thursday.

We are tracking another good chance for accumulating snowfall on New Year's Day.

--

