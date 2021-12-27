StormTeam3: Tracking accumulating snow Tuesday

More wintry weather is on the way, and it's expected to be snow.
Moderate to heavy but isolated snow will begin Tuesday morning mostly after commuting hours, so think between 8am to noon. Snow will begin first in North Iowa moving in from the south, and continue to push northward into southern Minnesota after 10am. Snow could be heavy at times through about 2pm.
Snow will exit the region to the east between 2pm and 6pm. There is a potential for freezing drizzle to move into the area in its place. This will complicate travel further and make shoveling MUCH more difficult. Shovel before 5pm if possible. The freezing drizzle will subside by 9pm.
Accumulation is expected to be around an inch along I-35, around two inches further east near Rochester, Austin, and Charles City, and more than two inches further east from there in parts of Fillmore and Howard counties.
Temps get cold with highs in the teens Wednesday/Thursday.
We are tracking another good chance for accumulating snowfall on New Year's Day.
Wintry Mix Tuesday to Impact Northeast Iowa and SE Minnesota... .Light snow is forecast to develop Tuesday morning over portions of northern Iowa and then gradually transition over to a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain by the late morning into the afternoon hours. Snow and ice accumulations look to remain light but enough to cause an impact to travel. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. The precipitation is anticipated to begin as snow during the early morning commute and then transition over to a wintry mix late morning into the afternoon hours. * WHERE...Northeast portions of Iowa, including the Interstate 35 corridor from Dows northward to the Minnesota border and the U.S. Highway 20 corridor from Williams eastward through Waterloo. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and restrictions to visibility at times. The hazardous conditions is going to impact travel during the morning or evening commute.