StormTeam3: Severe weather possible on Saturday

THURSDAY: COOLER, BUT STILL AVERAGE FOR EARLY MARCH
High temps on a mostly cloudy Thursday will reach into the low 30s in Minnesota and mid 30s in North Iowa. Some flurries are possible at times in Iowa, but no real impacts are expected.
FRIDAY: GETTING WINDY AND WARM
Clouds hold on for the most part Friday as winds start to pick up out of the south to 20mph in the evening. These winds will push high temps well into the 40s Friday and it won't stop there. A brief rain shower or freezing rain is possible very late at night.
SATURDAY: THUNDER SHOWERS WITH RISK FOR SEVERE WEATHER
On/off showers and thunderstorms will begin early in the day and continue all day long with strong winds out of the south gusting above 30mph. As temps climb into the 50s and even low 60s for some Iowans, the risk for severe storms increases substantially. We will be monitoring a risk of isolated damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. The severe risk for all of north, east, south, and central Iowa is 2/5, with Southern Minnesota being at a 1/5 risk for severe weather.
SUNDAY: COLD RETURNS WITH FLURRIES
The cold temps return Sunday behind the large storm system. Flurries and perhaps a little bit of accumulating snow is possible.