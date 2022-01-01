You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Wind Chills into Sunday Morning...

.Bitter to dangerous cold temperatures and wind chills persist overnight
into later this morning.

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills to around 30
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

StormTeam3: Dangerous wind chills continue Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Dangerous overnight temperatures will bring on another night of hazardous wind chill values. Frostbite Risk will be very high this evening and into tomorrow morning as it can develop on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. If you are traveling this evening or plan to be outdoors for extended periods, please make sure to bundle up. This includes a hat and gloves. For your safety, staying inside this evening will help avoid cold related illness or injury.
Wind Chill Forecast Graph.png
Although tomorrow has us out of the negatives, that value will not hit until the late evening time hours. As a result the majority of Sunday will be in dangerous negatives both for temperature and feels like.  
chill alerts

Tags

Recommended for you