StormTeam 3: Wintry weather returns for Sunday evening

Our StormTeam 3 meteorologists are tracking a storm system which will bring snow and ice to portions of the Upper Midwest. The heaviest snow will be across parts of the Dakotas, northern Minnesota, and northern Wisconsin where Winter Storm Watches have been issued.
For us locally in North Iowa and southern Minnesota, a period of snow, freezing rain, or rain is expected Sunday evening into Sunday night. Those in North Iowa will be more likely to see some rain/freezing rain and warmer air mixes in from the south. Even a slight glaze of ice could make for treacherous travel conditions. Snow and some brief freezing rain is expected in Minnesota, and snow accumulations of a trace to 2" will be possible.
If you a planning to travel Sunday evening, please check road conditions before leaving and consider traveling later after conditions improve.
Stay with KIMT News 3 for updates on the wintry weather.