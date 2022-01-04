You are the owner of this article.
...Multifaceted Hazardous Winter Weather Tonight...

.Several different hazardous weather elements will affect Iowa
tonight along and behind the passage of a sharp cold front. This
will include widespread strong and gusty winds, snow showers
north, blowing snow from new and previous snows, and bitter cold
wind chills.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow showers expected north with total snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph
area wide producing blowing snow due to new and already
existing snow cover. Bitter cold wind chills in the teens and
20s below zero central and north.

* WHERE...Snow showers north, with blowing snow, strong gusty
winds and bitter cold wind chills area wide by early Wednesday
morning.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in
rural areas north. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes. Wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph may blow around
unsecured objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

StormTeam 3: Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday into Wednesday with gusty winds expected

  • Updated
  • 0
A winter weather advisory ahs been issued for Tuesday night through most of Wednesday.

Tuesday will be an above average cloudy day with high temps in the low to mid 30s. It will be windy at times around lunch, but a cold front associated with our storm system of concern swings through between 7-9pm tonight and brings the hazards.

The main concern by far is blowing snow. Localized white out / blizzard conditions will be possible as winds gust 40-55mph Wednesday morning. Along with low/no visibility, snow drifts are also a concern.

Winds begin Tuesday across the area with a cold front rolling through between 7-9pm. Wind gusts above 40mph last through Wednesday around noon.

Additional snowfall with this system is expected to remain low. Around half an inch in North Iowa and an inch in Southern Minnesota. Additional snow will be unevenly distributed, so some will see none.

Instead, low visibility and snow drifts will come from the snow which is already on the ground across the area. This is close to what constitutes as a 'ground' blizzard - blizzard conditions created from strong winds over already fallen snow with little to no new snow actually falling.

Expect major impacts in some wide open rural areas as roads become impassable for some. Consider delaying travel plans.

