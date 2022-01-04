StormTeam 3: Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday into Wednesday with gusty winds expected

A winter weather advisory ahs been issued for Tuesday night through most of Wednesday.
Tuesday will be an above average cloudy day with high temps in the low to mid 30s. It will be windy at times around lunch, but a cold front associated with our storm system of concern swings through between 7-9pm tonight and brings the hazards.
The main concern by far is blowing snow. Localized white out / blizzard conditions will be possible as winds gust 40-55mph Wednesday morning. Along with low/no visibility, snow drifts are also a concern.
Winds begin Tuesday across the area with a cold front rolling through between 7-9pm. Wind gusts above 40mph last through Wednesday around noon.
Additional snowfall with this system is expected to remain low. Around half an inch in North Iowa and an inch in Southern Minnesota. Additional snow will be unevenly distributed, so some will see none.
Instead, low visibility and snow drifts will come from the snow which is already on the ground across the area. This is close to what constitutes as a 'ground' blizzard - blizzard conditions created from strong winds over already fallen snow with little to no new snow actually falling.
Expect major impacts in some wide open rural areas as roads become impassable for some. Consider delaying travel plans.