StormTeam 3: Tracking potential snow Thursday night into Friday

A few on and off snow showers have been ongoing in North Iowa along and south of US18 this morning, but those are soon to wrap up. Clouds decrease throughout the day with high temps closer to the mid 30s. We'll get to see more sunshine Wednesday with highs in the lower 30s.
Confidence is increasing for a system to bring snow Thursday Night and Friday morning, especially across Iowa with the potential for some rain ice in the mix. Still, there remains some uncertainty with this system, so keep an eye on the forecast for updates and some snow accumulation will be possible. That said, impacts for our area are looking increasingly likely. We'll see yet another chance for snow or rain (or maybe even storms) coming in later early next week.