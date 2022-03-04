StormTeam 3: Temps warm Friday and more into a Saturday severe weather threat

Temps will warm into the mid 40s Friday afternoon as winds begin to pick up out of the south. Winds will be gusting above 20mph making for a breezy afternoon. Otherwise Friday is mostly cloudy with some occasional sun peaking through.
Temps continue to warm overnight as scattered rains showers begins to move in around midnight. These scattered showers and storms will be on/off all day Saturday. There may be a few brakes from the rain, but don't plan on good outdoor conditions.
Temps climb into the 50s in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side as temps continue to increase with stronger winds out of the southeast. All modes of severe weather will be possible in the afternoon - tornadoes, hail, damaging winds, and even torrential rainfall which could lead to brief flooding.
We are under a level 2/5 risk for severe weather Saturday.
Flurries move in with temps in the 30s on Sunday following the storm system.