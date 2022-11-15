StormTeam 3: Snow continues all day Tuesday, even into Wednesday for some

WHAT: Snow and icy road conditions.
WHERE: 3-5" of snow through Wednesday at noon along and just west of I-35. 1-3" east of I-35 (with some very isolated higher totals in bluff country near the Mississippi River). Some of this snow will melt.
WHEN: ALL DAY Tuesday, first half of Wednesday.
As a low pressure system to our south spins towards lake Michigan, snow on the north and west side will add up over the course of 24 hours. A pretty even-coated 1-3" is expected throughout the area. Along I-35 and just west there of (especially Hancock/Winnebago counties / Fairmont, MN), a stalled cold front will force several extra inches of snow out during this time where totals of 3-5 inches are possible by noon Wednesday.
A few more flurries continue on Thursday and could add half an inch on top before a very cold weekend.