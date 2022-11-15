 Skip to main content
.Light snowfall continues to fall over much of central Iowa,
although temperatures near to above freezing have helped limit
the extent of impacts to roadways. Expect additional light
snowfall to linger through the afternoon hours, which could still
pose a hazard for the evening commute in some areas.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Locally higher amounts may occur along and just west
of the Interstate 35 corridor.

* WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

StormTeam 3: Snow continues all day Tuesday, even into Wednesday for some

WHAT: Snow and icy road conditions.

WHERE: 3-5" of snow through Wednesday at noon along and just west of I-35. 1-3" east of I-35 (with some very isolated higher totals in bluff country near the Mississippi River). Some of this snow will melt.

WHEN: ALL DAY Tuesday, first half of Wednesday.

PRECIP TIMELINE AUTO SNOW WINTER.png

-----

As a low pressure system to our south spins towards lake Michigan, snow on the north and west side will add up over the course of 24 hours. A pretty even-coated 1-3" is expected throughout the area. Along I-35 and just west there of (especially Hancock/Winnebago counties / Fairmont, MN), a stalled cold front will force several extra inches of snow out during this time where totals of 3-5 inches are possible by noon Wednesday.

A few more flurries continue on Thursday and could add half an inch on top before a very cold weekend.

