StormTeam 3: One more cold day before temps in the 30s

Want warmer temps? Well you are going to get them... tomorrow.
Monday is still a super cold day with temps way down below zero to start, and only a bit above zero in the afternoon despite continued sunshine. Wind chills will keep it feeling like below zero all day.
A warm front arrives Monday night and turns winds out of the south. This surges temps upward through the night and into Tuesday afternoon. Temps are in the 20s by noon and in the mid 30s several hours later. Tuesday will also be mostly sunny, but wind gusts up to 30mph could make for some difficulty outside.
No worries though, because the warmth holds on! Highs hold in the mid 30s Wednesday and Thursday. A brief chance for overnight snow Wednesday could impact travel early Thursday, but the bigger chance is Friday when there is a potential for several inches. A weekend with highs in the 20s and fresh powder on the ground? Sounds like a good weekend to bust out the skis.