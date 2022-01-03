StormTeam 3: More than 50% of the United States has snow!

As of Monday January 3, 2022, more the half (50.5%) of the United States has snow cover, according to the National Snow Analysis from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Thanks to a surge of arctic air and a decent storm system moving across the south, many of the southern states picked up several inches of snowfall Sunday into Monday, adding to the overall snow cover. With more snow falling across the Mid Atlantic and New England states today, it's likely the percentage of US snow cover will be higher by Monday night.
You can check the latest snow cover map from NOAA here: https://www.nohrsc.noaa.gov/nsa/