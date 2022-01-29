StormTeam 3: Mild Temps Return To Start The Workweek

Relief from sub zero temperatures and single digits is on the horizon heading into the new workweek.
A return to southerly winds overnight into Monday will help to bring in some mild air to the upper Midwest as highs will work to get above freezing (> 32 degrees). Although it won't last long, mix in some sunshine between clouds and add in temps above freezing and we could see some minor melting of the snow still on the ground.
Temperatures will fall through the day on Tuesday as we will likely see our high early in the morning as another shot of Arctic air will drive into Minnesota and Iowa sinking highs back to single digits and sub-zero overnight lows.
The developing trough responsible for the surge of cold and dry conditions to the upper Midwest will be the fuel for a developing snowstorm pushing through the Plains and into the Great Lakes Region (GLR). Model guidance suggesting high accumulation values near the GLR with totals measuring in feet for some.
The good news for us locally, bad for snow lovers, the latest trends have been moving the system south, now cutting off any chances of snow from this system across the KIMT viewing area. Now of course, there is still some time left in the forecast for changes so this will still need to be monitored, but based on the present trends we will not be impacted by this developing system. Cold air however will bring the risk for dangerous wind chills and frigid overnight lows.