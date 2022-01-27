 Skip to main content
...Dangerous Cold Continues this Morning...

.A cold front moved across the area last night with bitter cold
air returning. The coldest air has settled across northern Iowa
where temperatures have dropped below zero. With northwest winds,
wind chill readings have dropped below minus 20 in this area.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Bitter cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of North Central and Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

StormTeam 3: Looking at a quiet weekend ahead!

Weekend Forecast (1/28/22)

Quiet and dry conditions are expected over the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will also be somewhat comfortable for this time of year as highs will be near average in the lower to middle 20s on Saturday and Sunday. 

