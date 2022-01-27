Quiet and dry conditions are expected over the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will also be somewhat comfortable for this time of year as highs will be near average in the lower to middle 20s on Saturday and Sunday.
StormTeam 3: Looking at a quiet weekend ahead!
- By Aaron White
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
