StormTeam 3: Cooler weather for now, but above-average temps in sight

Temps will go from way below average the second half of this work week to well above average a week from now.
Thursday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day as a winter storm rages to our south and east. Cold air on the backside of this storm means we will hold in the single digits all day long with wind chills well below zero. Temps continue to drop overnight, with potential wind chills as cool as 25 to 35 below zero triggering a wind chill advisory for Thursday morning. Take precautions to keep extra warm Thursday morning. The sun will shine on an arctic cold Thursday.
Winds turn southerly Friday and make for a slight warm up into the teens, but the real warm up arrives Saturday with temps in the 30s. A bit of a dip in temps again Sunday and Monday, and we are back to 30s it looks like for an extended stretch next week.