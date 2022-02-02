 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north and west-central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

StormTeam 3: Cooler weather for now, but above-average temps in sight

  • Updated
Temps will go from way below average the second half of this work week to well above average a week from now.

Thursday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day as a winter storm rages to our south and east. Cold air on the backside of this storm means we will hold in the single digits all day long with wind chills well below zero. Temps continue to drop overnight, with potential wind chills as cool as 25 to 35 below zero triggering a wind chill advisory for Thursday morning. Take precautions to keep extra warm Thursday morning. The sun will shine on an arctic cold Thursday.

Winds turn southerly Friday and make for a slight warm up into the teens, but the real warm up arrives Saturday with temps in the 30s. A bit of a dip in temps again Sunday and Monday, and we are back to 30s it looks like for an extended stretch next week.

