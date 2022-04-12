STORM THREAT: Severe thunderstorms likely Tuesday Evening

All eyes are on a storm system will move in and bring a chance for very strong and severe thunderstorms late in the evening. There is an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe weather across much of Iowa and even parts of Southern Minnesota, with the potential for tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind gusts. The timing for storms will be from 6 PM until 2 AM, as the storms will eventually move into Wisconsin. Some light showers are likely around midday. Storms could first begin around 6pm-8pm with a few incredibly strong supercell thunderstorms capable of a strong tornado and very large hail. This is all conditional on storms actually igniting off. By 10pm, a squall line is now moving into the region along I-35 and will soon wash over the entire area with more severe threats. This second round is more so a for sure thing. If you have plans Tuesday evening, please stay weather aware and pay attention to all warnings issued.