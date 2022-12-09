Snowfall totals from around the area: Some spots between 8-10 inches

Much of the area saw between 3-5 inches of snow, but some areas near I-90 and just south topped out around 7-10 inches. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for counties on the eastern side of the viewing area.
(Below is a list from the National Weather Service in La Crosse intermixed with more recent reports we have had in bold).
Public Information Statement National Weather Service La Crosse WI 810 AM CST Fri Dec 9 2022 ...INITIAL SNOWFALL REPORTS... Location Amount Time/Date Lat/Lon ...Iowa... ...Allamakee County... Postville 5.5 NE 3.8 in 0700 AM 12/09 43.14N/91.49W Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 1.5 in 0700 AM 12/09 43.11N/91.20W
...Cerro Gordo County...
Ventura 4.5 in
Mason City 4.0 in
Rockwell 3.5 in ...Chickasaw County... New Hampton 4.0 in 0700 AM 12/09 43.06N/92.31W ...Clayton County... McGregor 6.4 WNW 3.8 in 0738 AM 12/09 43.07N/91.29W Elkader 6.8 WSW 2.1 in 0600 AM 12/09 42.81N/91.52W Elkader 6SSW 1.8 in 0700 AM 12/09 42.78N/91.45W Guttenberg Dam 10 1.0 in 0800 AM 12/09 42.79N/91.10W ...Fayette County... Waucoma 1 WNW 3.0 in 0700 AM 12/09 43.06N/92.05W Fayette 2.2 in 0700 AM 12/09 42.88N/91.83W 3 N Fayette 2.0 in 0557 AM 12/09 42.88N/91.83W ...Floyd County... Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 4.0 in 0700 AM 12/09 43.11N/92.99W Charles City 4.0 in
Marble Rock 2.5 in
...Hancock County... Britt 4.5 in
...Mitchell County... Riceville 3.5 in
Osage 3.0 in 0705 AM 12/09 43.28N/92.81W
...Winnebago County...
Buffalo Center 8.0 in
Forest City 5.0 in ...Winneshiek County... Decorah 5.2 in ...Minnesota...
...Dodge County....
Kasson 2.8 in
...Freeborn County...
Emmons 6.0 in
Glenville 6.0 in
Albert Lea 5.0 in ...Fillmore County... 2 WSW Fillmore 6.7 in 0700 AM 12/09 43.74N/92.31W Lanesboro 0.2 SSW 3.1 in 0700 AM 12/09 43.72N/91.97W Chatfield 9.0 ESE 2.7 in 0700 AM 12/09 43.79N/92.03W Mabel 2.2 in 0600 AM 12/09 43.52N/91.76W ...Houston County... 2 NE Mound Prairie 3.0 in 0800 AM 12/09 43.80N/91.43W Hokah 4 NW 1.6 in 0700 AM 12/09 43.80N/91.43W ...Mower County... Dexter 10.3 in
Grand Meadow 8.5 in
Adams 7.4 in
Lyle 7.0 in
Waltham 7.0 in
2 SW Austin 6.5 in 0716 AM 12/09 43.65N/93.00W Austin 2.4 W 6.1 in 0700 AM 12/09 43.67N/93.02W Austin 5.0 in 0620 AM 12/09 43.67N/92.97W 4 WSW Austin 4.8 in 0727 AM 12/09 43.64N/93.05W ...Olmsted County... High Forest 7.8 in
S ROCHESTER 4.9 in
2 S Predmore 4.3 in 0738 AM 12/09 43.90N/92.34W 3 ESE Rochester 4.0 in 0700 AM 12/09 44.00N/92.42W 1 SSW Rochester 4.0 in 0805 AM 12/09 44.00N/92.48W Rochester 4.7 N 3.7 in 0700 AM 12/09 44.08N/92.48W 2 NNE Rochester 3.5 in 0645 AM 12/09 44.04N/92.46W Rochester 4.2 N 3.0 in 0600 AM 12/09 44.08N/92.49W 2 NNW Rochester 2.0 in 0625 AM 12/09 44.04N/92.49W Rochester 1.5 WSW 2.0 in 0600 AM 12/09 44.00N/92.50W 2 NE Rochester 1.0 in 0530 AM 12/09 44.04N/92.44W Stewartville 4.3 E 1.0 in 0430 AM 12/09 43.86N/92.40W ...Winona County... La Crescent 4.0 NNW 1.4 in 0700 AM 12/09 43.88N/91.34W
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
.At 9 am, snow, heavy at times, continues along the Minnesota- Wisconsin border north of La Crosse, southeast along I-90/94 into Madison in southcentral Wisconsin. Roads are snow covered and hazardous according to the state transportation department reports. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow ending with some freezing drizzle possible this morning.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel, but improving conditions through the afternoon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
