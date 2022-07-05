 Skip to main content
Significant flooding hits Albert Lea, strands vehicles

  • Updated
Albert Lea flooding

A vehicle is flooded Tuesday night in Albert Lea. Photo courtesy Ryan Knapp/KIMT

 Patterson, Jared

Just how extensive was the flooding in some areas Tuesday night? Check out the view from Albert Lea where excessive rain stranded vehicles and flooded them out in the roadway.

