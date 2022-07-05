Significant flooding hits Albert Lea, strands vehicles

Just how extensive was the flooding in some areas Tuesday night? Check out the view from Albert Lea where excessive rain stranded vehicles and flooded them out in the roadway.
Severe flooding in Albert Lea right now at St. Mary’s Ave and E Main Street @KIMTNews3 @NWSTwinCities @weatherchannel #mnwx #albertlea pic.twitter.com/EpKFFhCIGR— Ryan Knapp (@ryantknappwx) July 6, 2022
Flooding starting to go down here in Albert Lea but it’s going to be awhile till crews can get these cars out. #mnwx @KIMTNews3 pic.twitter.com/7QeEAamfwD— Ryan Knapp (@ryantknappwx) July 6, 2022