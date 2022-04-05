Severe Weather Awareness Week: keep an eye in the sky

KIMT NEWS 3 - This week is "Severe Weather Awareness Week" for Minnesota.
Throughout the week, Olmsted County and the City of Rochester are joining other states to highlight different weather threats that can impact us.
- Monday - Alerts and Warnings
- Tuesday - Severe Weather Lightning and Hail
- Wednesday - Floods
- Thursday - Tornadoes (with statewide tornado drills)
- Friday - Extreme Heat
Olmsted County Emergency Preparedness and Management is pushing a pretty catchy motto this week: keep an eye in the sky.
This motto is to remind Minnesotans to be aware of the changing weather and take action if severe weather hits your part of town.
Sergent Kelly Lee said to make sure your cell phone is charged, that way you can call for help and check in on family members.
"These days, everything works off of cellphones. Make sure you have your cellphone so you can reach out to someone should you be buried under the house or something - you're trying to get in touch with somebody. But the other thing you've got to remember that if a major storm does come through, there may not be access to cellphones. If the cellphone tower does get knocked down, cell phones may not work.," said Sgt. Lee.
Always have a house plan. If there are severe storms go to the lowest level of your home and avoid windows.
If you're outside, listen for those sirens.
"We're trying to remind everybody that the outdoor warning sirens are just that. They're intended for people that are outside. Whether they're mowing the lawn or out for a picnic or whatever it is - those are the people that are going to benefit from the outdoor warning sirens. If you're inside, unless they live directly next to a siren, you're probably not going to hear it inside," said Sgt. Lee.
He said if you're inside and can't hear those sirens, keep a watchful eye on the news and an ear to the radio for all the weather updates.