Severe storms possible on Saturday

A rather robust storm system will move into the Upper Midwest on Saturday, bring rain and even some thunderstorms to Iowa and Minnesota through the day. Some of those thunderstorms could become strong to severe so the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the area with a Level 2 (Slight) Risk for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts appear to be the higher threat, but given the environment and energy available, some storms could also produce some hail and even a couple of tornadoes.
With multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected throughout the day, heavy rainfall is also expected and some areas could pick up over one inch of rainfall. With the ground still being somewhat frozen due to recent snow cover finally melting, a lot of the rain could runoff, leading to localized street flooding. If you encounter flooded roadways, do not drive through them... turn around!
We are continuing to monitor this evolving situation for Saturday, so stay with KIMT News 3 for continued updates.