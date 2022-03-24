Friday will be an interesting day as there will be scattered snow showers moving through, with potential for brief intense snow squalls. This would rapidly reduce visibility, especially factoring in winds of 15-30 mph during the day. Not really expecting much accumulation, considering the snow will be melting as temperatures will be above freezing. After the snow showers pass, we'll get some sunshine to finish off the day.
Scattered snow showers on Friday
- By Aaron White
-
- Updated
- 0
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today