Rain Showers Likely Tuesday Afternoon

Tuesday Rain Timeline

A system taking shape this week will bring scattered rain showers, and even a few thunderstorms to the area Tuesday afternoon and evening. Not expecting a total washout, but you'll likely want to have the umbrella on hand. Rainfall amounts will generally be under 1/2". More rain showers are expected for Wednesday and Thursday.

