Powerful winter storm to hit the Upper Midwest this week

A powerful storm system taking shape and will be moving into the Upper Midwest for Tuesday through Thursday. This storm will likely disrupt travel across several states, but there remains some uncertainty in the track of the storm and what we see here in Minnesota and Iowa. Current trends are showing a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain beginning Tuesday morning, which will make roads quite icy. There will be a gradual changeover to rain as temperatures warm above freezing. Depending upon when this changeover takes place, that will have a HUGE impact on total ice accumulation for parts of Iowa and Minnesota. Rain will continue into Wednesday before a changeover to snow with potential for some minor accumulation.
While we're dealing with rain, ice, and snow here, parts of the Dakota will be getting heavy snow and potential blizzard conditions. Some locations in the Dakota will likely pick up over a foot of snowfall by Wednesday.
If you have any travel plans across the Midwest this week, keep an eye for updates to the forecast as this storm begins to develop.