Power Outages Across the Area Following Storms

Rochester, MN. -- Rochester Public Utilities released a tweet saying they are working as fast as possible to get power back on.
"Update from Operations. Vegetation is needing to be cleared before power can be safely restored to certain areas of town," RPU said. "Customers may see trimming happening because of this prior to power coming back on.
RPU crews have verified numerous broken poles on our system due to high winds from the storm. Changing a pole out is something our crews are very familiar with, however each situation is different. Again, safety is the priority.
Every available lineworker is working on restoring power to all RPU customers."
Previous story below
Rochester, MN. -- Many people are experiencing power outages across southeastern Minnesota.
Rochester Public Utilities, Freeborn Mower Cooperative and People's Energy Cooperative have detailed maps in their area that show who's being affected the most.
RPU could not answer our call at this time. Please stay with KIMT News 3 on air and online as we try to get an accurate number on who is without power.