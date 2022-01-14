Looking at potential snow totals and timing of today's winter storm

***WINTER STORM WARNING for Albert Lea, Mason City, and Charles City.***
***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Rochester, Austin, and Owatonna.***
A storm system will move into the Upper Midwest on Friday, spreading snow across much of Iowa and Minnesota. Alerts have been issued as some will see several inches of snow accumulation by Friday Night. The highest totals will be for those in the Winter Storm Warning, where 4-8" can be expected. Further east, there will be a very sharp cutoff from the heavy snow, to no snow at all. 1-4" is expected for those in the Winter Weather Advisory. Easterly winds of 10-20 mph will accompany the snow, so expect areas of blowing and drifting snow, and reduced visibility at times. Travel conditions will deteriorate through Friday afternoon and evening as the snow accumulates and roads become completely snow covered. Use caution or avoid traveling Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning.
...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Today through Early Saturday
Morning...
.A winter storm will impact much of Iowa and Minnesota today into early Saturday, bringing with it moderate to heavy snowfall. Travel impacts are expected to be significant at times, especially during afternoon school departures and the evening commute.
Widespread amounts of 6 to 10 inches of snow is expected across the warning area with locally higher amounts possible. Winds will be out of the east to northeast and will increase to 15 to 25 mph with a few gusts over 30 mph tonight. The winds, combined with snow, will yield very low visibilities at times and produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow, particularly in open, rural areas.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE...Much of of northern, central, and southern Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 3 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1
Here are our timing expectations for when the snow will fall at different locations. pic.twitter.com/iLkJcqNzcT— NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) January 14, 2022
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued where confidence is highest in 6"+ of snow. The Winter Weather Advisory areas are going to be impacted, but to a lesser degree. Uncertainty remains in amounts across the Twin Cities, and a sharp gradient in snow totals exists. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/m5kHRnllh7— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 14, 2022