KIMT meteorologists follow severe storms into western Wisconsin: Here's what they saw

MAUSTON, Wis. - KIMT meteorologists Sean Macaday and Ryan Knapp were storm chasing Wednesday and following severe weather into western Wisconsin.
Check out some of the damage below:
Flipped trailers and lots of poles down in Mauston. Some roofs blown over. It does seem to be in a narrow line across town WSW to ENE. #wiwx @NWSLaCrosse pic.twitter.com/pxg1KTTglV— Sean Macaday 🇺🇦 (@MacadayWX) June 15, 2022
More damage from here in Mauston, WI #wiwx @NWSLaCrosse @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/wrxKq0KIYC— Ryan Knapp (@ryantknappwx) June 15, 2022
Damage here in Mauston, WI following the tornado warning just minutes ago. Hearing there’s more damage around town… @NWSLaCrosse #wiwx pic.twitter.com/WPAdg8CvQJ— Ryan Knapp (@ryantknappwx) June 15, 2022