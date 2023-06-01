The latest outlook for June has been released from the Climate Prediction Center and it shows much of the Upper Midwest with higher chances of being warmer than normal through the month. Now there will still be some days when temperatures are cooler than normal, but it's likely that a majority of the days this month will be warmer.
June is looking be warmer than normal across the Upper Midwest
- By Aaron White
- Updated
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
