 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Freezing Rain Potential Late Tonight into Tuesday Morning...

.A strong winter storm is set to impact much of the region
including Iowa. A mix of snow and freezing drizzle or freezing
rain is expected across portions of north and northwest Iowa
tonight into Tuesday morning. This may produce substantial glazing
before changing to rain by Tuesday afternoon. In addition, strong
winds are forecast for much of the state on Tuesday as well.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...A wintry mix of precipitation is expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on Tuesday
morning.

* WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Icy conditions possible as a wintry mix moves in Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter Weather Advisory

A powerful storm system is taking shape and will be moving into the Upper Midwest for Tuesday through Thursday. This storm will likely disrupt travel across several states, but there remains some uncertainty in the track of the storm and what we see here in Minnesota and Iowa. Current trends are showing a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain beginning Tuesday morning, which will make roads quite icy. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and west of I-35 for ice accumulations up to 0.10". 

Continue to monitor the forecast for updates as there likely be changes as this is a dynamic storm system with many uncertainties still at play.

KIMT StormTeam 3 is continuing to track this storm and will update with any and all new information.

Recommended for you