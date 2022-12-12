Icy conditions possible as a wintry mix moves in Tuesday

Weather Alert

...Freezing Rain Potential Late Tonight into Tuesday Morning... .A strong winter storm is set to impact much of the region including Iowa. A mix of snow and freezing drizzle or freezing rain is expected across portions of north and northwest Iowa tonight into Tuesday morning. This may produce substantial glazing before changing to rain by Tuesday afternoon. In addition, strong winds are forecast for much of the state on Tuesday as well. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...A wintry mix of precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&