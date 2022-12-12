Icy conditions possible as a wintry mix moves in Tuesday

A powerful storm system is taking shape and will be moving into the Upper Midwest for Tuesday through Thursday. This storm will likely disrupt travel across several states, but there remains some uncertainty in the track of the storm and what we see here in Minnesota and Iowa. Current trends are showing a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain beginning Tuesday morning, which will make roads quite icy. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and west of I-35 for ice accumulations up to 0.10".
Continue to monitor the forecast for updates as there likely be changes as this is a dynamic storm system with many uncertainties still at play.
KIMT StormTeam 3 is continuing to track this storm and will update with any and all new information.