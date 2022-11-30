How to stay safe while enjoying the outdoors this winter season

We’re getting ever so closer to the winter, and many of us love to take to the frozen lakes for skating or fishing. Ice fishing is a popular winter activity in the Upper Midwest and it’s important to know proper ice safety.
First and foremost, ice is never 100% safe. accidents occur every winter involving vehicles or people falling through the ice.
It’s good to check with locals for known thin ice areas. If ice is 2 inches or less, stay off. If it’s at least four inches thick, it’s okay to walk on.
While enjoying these winter activities, you’re likely spending a good amount of time outside in sub freezing temperatures, it’s also important to keep warm and avoid potential frostbite or hypothermia. First off, layer up! wearing multiple layer will help insulate your body and keep you from losing heat. Cover up everything! wear warm hats, gloves or mittens, and even a full face mask. You can always take layers off, but it’s hard to add more when you’re out and about.
If you’re curious about how quickly frostbite can set in, the national weather service has a handy chart that shows the thresholds based on temperatures and wind chill. Just make you and your family are dressed properly and have a safe and fun winter.