How long will your car stay warm during sub-zero weather?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Well in case you haven't heard, it's cold outside. But if you happened to get stuck on the road in these sub-zero temps, how long would the heat inside your car hang around?
KIMT News 3's Anthony Monzon drew the short straw Thursday night, finding out by spending the evening in his car without its heating system on.
After an hour and a half, the temperature dropped by 30 degrees. While Anthony was eager to end his experiment and thaw out, some skaters at Soldiers Field Park were warmly embracing the cold.
"It's a little chilly. I don't know, we figured it'd be some good ice," said one Med City skater. "I mean, we're from Minnesota, so you kind of deal with it."
That's Minnesota for you. But no matter how much you love the ice, seeing how fast temperatures can drop inside your car serves as a useful reminder of why it's so important to be prepared for a roadside emergency during winter weather.