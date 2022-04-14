Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. The highest wind gust reported so far was 48 mph at Rochester International Airport.
* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
High Wind Warning
Areas Affected: Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds and lowering humidity values will produce very high to extreme fire danger by this afternoon. Please refrain from burning today.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
High Wind Warning
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Redwood; Watonwan
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE...Redwood, Brown, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. The highest wind gust reported so far was 48 mph at Rochester International Airport.
* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.