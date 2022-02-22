Here's the outlook by county for the rest of Tuesday as winter weather persists

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...Some Waves of Heavier Winter Precipitation This Morning... ....with occasionally a mix of sleet. South of Interstate 90, freezing rain and sleet were falling and ice accumulations were occurring. As the day progresses, expect waves of precipitation with a change over to mostly snow. Ice accumulations will be highest across southwest Wisconsin, especially far southern Grant county, up to two-tenths of an inch. Snow amounts will be light in most areas, with 1-3 inches near and northwest of a Rochester, Minnesota to Medford, Wisconsin line. Travel will be challenging today, especially off of the main roads. Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will be slick. Exercise caution, take it slow, and adjust travel plans accordingly. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Poweshiek; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Extended Period of Wintry Precipitation across much of Iowa Continues this Morning... .A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation will continue to impact Iowa this morning. The wintry mix is expected to transition to snow north by Tuesday morning in northern areas and freezing drizzle may continue through portions of central and southern Iowa. The morning commute may be affected for many locations due to either snow covered or icy roads, especially if left untreated. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of a couple of inches possible, mainly near the Minnesota border and ice accumulations up to around one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Northern and eastern Iowa.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery walkways and road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1.
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Martin; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan
...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA TODAY... .A broad swath of snow will develop and persist through Tuesday afternoon for all of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening. Most locations will see 3 to 6 inches of snow through Tuesday. This will cause slippery roads and slow travel. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon. Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Areas Affected: Dodge; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
Areas Affected: Dodge; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston; Mower
Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston; Mower
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.