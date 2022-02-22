Here's the outlook by county for the rest of Tuesday as winter weather persists

Weather Alert

...Extended Period of Wintry Precipitation across much of Iowa Continues this Morning... .A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation will continue to impact Iowa this morning. The wintry mix is expected to transition to snow north by Tuesday morning in northern areas and freezing drizzle may continue through portions of central and southern Iowa. The morning commute may be affected for many locations due to either snow covered or icy roads, especially if left untreated. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of a couple of inches possible, mainly near the Minnesota border and ice accumulations up to around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern and eastern Iowa. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery walkways and road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1. &&