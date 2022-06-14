HEAT ADVISORY: Hot and humid conditions on Tuesday

Get ready for that summertime heat and humidity! Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s on Tuesday! Those temperatures, combined with dew points in the 70s, will make it feel like it's close to 100 by Tuesday afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM as heat index values will be in the 95 to 105 range. Be sure to drink plenty of water, seek shade or AC as often as possible, and wear light, loose fit clothing. NEVER leave children or pets in vehicles.
Heat Advisory
Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Decatur; Emmet; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Marion; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Warren; Webster; Winnebago; Wright
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 degrees expected central and south and near 100 over northern Iowa.
* WHERE...Much of central and southern Iowa, portions of northern Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Heat Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Tuesday afternoon and evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Heat Advisory
Areas Affected: Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Worth
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Northeast Iowa.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT today.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Heat Advisory
Areas Affected: Chisago; Freeborn; Goodhue; Isanti; Kanabec; Le Sueur; McLeod; Nicollet; Rice; Sherburne; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Wright
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Heat Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Tuesday afternoon and evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.