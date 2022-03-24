STORM TEAM 3 FORECAST:
Some light snow showers continue this morning with accumulation on grassy surfaces. High temps are near 40 degrees today so this all melts. Another small system will pass to our northeast on Friday, bringing windy conditions and the potential for snow squalls. Quick bursts of snow would drop visibility and create hazardous driving conditions. We'll be watching this closely. The weekend is look sunny and dry, but rather chilly with highs in the 30s and 40s. Watching another rain/snow storm system next Tuesday/Wednesday
NEXT 3 DAYS:
THURSDAY:
Early Snow, Mostly Cloudy
High: Low 40s
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
FRIDAY:
Scattered Snow Showers, Windy
High: Low 40s
Wind: NW 15-30 mph
SATURDAY:
Mostly Sunny
High: Upper 30s
Wind: NW 10-25 mph