STORM TEAM 3 FORECAST:
Mostly cloudy skies have been present through the day today. Expect this trend to continue into Monday for at least a good portion of it. A cold front overnight tonight will usher in some cold temperatures through the day on Monday with daytime highs only in the mid 20s. Past midday, temperatures will begin to fall ahead of sunset. After the sun sets, temps will sink like a rock as overnight lows creep into the single digits with feels likes in the negatives.
NEXT 3 DAYS:
MONDAY:
Mostly Cloudy, then Mostly Sunny
High: Mid 20s
Wind: NW 10-20 MPH
TUESDAY:
Partly Cloudy
High: Upper 20s
Wind: SW 10-15 MPH
WEDNESDAY:
Sun and Clouds
High: Near 30
Wind: SW 5-15 MPH