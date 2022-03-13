Forecast: Spring-like temperatures return this week

After a cold Saturday, Sunday has seen the return of mild temperatures back in the upper 40s, with 50s present across north Iowa. This wont be the end of it however as we are looking at a week of steady 50s and a shot at widespread 60s by midweek.
Monday will trend similar to Sunday with the only difference being additional cloud coverage and the opportunity for a stray shower by the late afternoon. Aside from this, high will be in the low to mid 40s across the region with some cloud free spots seeing upper 40s.
Tuesday rebounds well with highs returning to the 50s across the forecast zone and a bit more sun than Monday. All eyes however will be geared towards Wednesday with a return to the possibly of wide spread spring like temperatures.
Wednesday will by far be the warmest day we have seen widespread across the region since the middle of December. Spring will return to the region as strong southerlies will usher some mild and warmer air the upper Midwest. Depending on cloud coverage, which right now looks to be a growing trend, areas seeing enhanced sunshine could easily touch the upper 60s with 70s possible in parts of north Iowa.
All in all, the forecast in terms of temperatures and precipitation gets tricky by the end of the week as the major models are in a current disagreement on the location of a developing system by late Thursday into Friday.
On one hand, one wants to develop a system that will eject out of the Rockies and move toward the viewing area bringing 30s and isolated low 40s back to the region for Friday. The other, looks to slowly eject the storm out of the deep southwest, and trend over the mid south keeping 40s and 50s around Friday, but return colder air in the form of 20s by Saturday morning.
Regardless, plenty of time remains in the forecast period for changes.