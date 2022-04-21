Forecast: Showers and t-storms possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday

A familiar weather pattern will setup across the lower 48 this week giving us the opportunity for some welcomed rain but also the chance for a few thunderstorms as well.
Currently a very deep trough is swinging across the the California coastline while a ridge of high pressure expands across the eastern half of the United States. This pattern is prime for thunderstorm development across the Plains, and Midwest.
As the trough progresses eastward, lift over the Rockies will help in support of a developing low pressure system that will travel northeast setting up the opportunity for storm development locally.
Strong surface based southerlies will drive tropical moisture northward through Friday, Saturday and the early parts of Sunday. With temperatures in the 70s on Saturday, we may encounter our first bout with some humid air as dewpoints will be in the low to mid 60s as an abundance of moisture will be present helping to fuel showers and storms.
Friday
After a beautiful Thursday with blue skies and sunshine, Friday looks to start on the wet side as showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two will work north along and ahead of a warm front.
For now the viewing area remains in a level 1 of 5 for strong to severe storms. This has been lowered from a 2 out of 5 that was in place along I-35 and just east towards Austin.
Storms look to generate along a layer of elevated CAPE so surface based thunderstorms (tornado producing thunderstorms) are on the lower end of the spectrum. Due to their elevated nature however, the opportunity for hail will be possible. Wind gusts at times with some storms may approach 50-55 mph but those will likely be generated far to our west along the dominate threat zone later in the day near the Dakotas.
By the evening we look to remain quiet until an approaching cold front helps to develop isolated showers and a few storms into Saturday morning west of I-35 before redeveloping in the evening as the front nears the Mississippi river into early Sunday morning.