You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Forecast 12/18

  • Updated
  • 0

STORM TEAM 3 FORECAST:

A light dusting this morning has gave way to mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures as cold air will stick around through the weekend. Heading into tonight, expect another night back into the teens with chill down in the single digits by early morning. Heading into Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds will be present, but a little warmer as highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. 

NEXT 3 DAYS:

SUNDAY:

Sun and Clouds

High: Upper 20s/Low 30s

Wind: SW 5-15 MPH

MONDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: Upper 20s

Wind: NW 10-15 MPH

TUESDAY:

Partly Cloudy

High: Upper 20s

Wind: SW 10-15 MPH

Tags

Recommended for you