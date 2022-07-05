Flood Watch issued for many counties in NE Iowa

Flood Watch
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd
.Thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected to continue through much of the evening with rainfall amounts 3 to 5 inches possible. This heavy rain could lead to rapid rises on streams, standing water and urban flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In southwest Wisconsin, Crawford, Grant and Richland.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms producing locally heavy rains are expected to continue over the watch area for much of this evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
