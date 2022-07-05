Flood Watch issued for many counties in NE Iowa

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 41 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA BOONE DALLAS GRUNDY HAMILTON HARDIN JASPER MARSHALL POLK POWESHIEK STORY TAMA WEBSTER IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA BUTLER CERRO GORDO FRANKLIN HANCOCK HUMBOLDT KOSSUTH WINNEBAGO WORTH WRIGHT IN NORTHEAST IOWA BLACK HAWK BREMER IN NORTHWEST IOWA EMMET PALO ALTO POCAHONTAS IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA CLARKE MADISON MARION UNION WARREN IN SOUTHWEST IOWA ADAIR ADAMS CASS IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA AUDUBON CALHOUN CARROLL CRAWFORD GREENE GUTHRIE SAC THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALGONA, ALLISON, AMES, APLINGTON, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD, BELMOND, BOONE, BRITT, CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, CORNING, CRESTON, DENISON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, EAGLE GROVE, EARLHAM, EARLY, ELDORA, EMMETSBURG, ESTHERVILLE, EXIRA, FONDA, FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER, GILMORE CITY, GLADBROOK, GREENE, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL, GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, KNOXVILLE, LAKE CITY, LAKE MILLS, LAKE VIEW, LAURENS, MANLY, MANSON, MARSHALLTOWN, MASON CITY, NEWTON, NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, ODEBOLT, OSCEOLA, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PELLA, PERRY, POCAHONTAS, POMEROY, REINBECK, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE, SAC CITY, SCHALLER, SHELL ROCK, STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WALL LAKE, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY, WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SCATTERED DAMAGING WINDS AND ISOLATED SIGNIFICANT GUSTS TO 80 MPH LIKELY. ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE. A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE. PROBABILITY TABLE: PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES : 20% PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES : 05% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS : 70% PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH : 60% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS : 30% PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES : 30% PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : 90% MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/ : E 45