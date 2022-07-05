Flood Watch issued for many counties in NE Iowa

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 41 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  POWESHIEK
STORY                 TAMA                  WEBSTER

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN
HANCOCK               HUMBOLDT              KOSSUTH
WINNEBAGO             WORTH                 WRIGHT

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK            BREMER

IN NORTHWEST IOWA

EMMET                 PALO ALTO             POCAHONTAS

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

CLARKE                MADISON               MARION
UNION                 WARREN

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 CASS

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

AUDUBON               CALHOUN               CARROLL
CRAWFORD              GREENE                GUTHRIE
SAC

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALGONA, ALLISON,
AMES, APLINGTON, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD, BELMOND, BOONE,
BRITT, CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CLARION,
CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, CORNING, CRESTON, DENISON,
DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, EAGLE GROVE, EARLHAM, EARLY,
ELDORA, EMMETSBURG, ESTHERVILLE, EXIRA, FONDA, FONTANELLE,
FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER, GILMORE CITY, GLADBROOK, GREENE,
GREENFIELD, GRINNELL, GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON,
HUMBOLDT, INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, KNOXVILLE,
LAKE CITY, LAKE MILLS, LAKE VIEW, LAURENS, MANLY, MANSON,
MARSHALLTOWN, MASON CITY, NEWTON, NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, ODEBOLT,
OSCEOLA, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PELLA, PERRY, POCAHONTAS, POMEROY,
REINBECK, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE, SAC CITY, SCHALLER, SHELL ROCK,
STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WALL LAKE, WATERLOO, WAUKEE,
WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY, WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

SCATTERED DAMAGING WINDS AND ISOLATED SIGNIFICANT GUSTS TO 80
MPH LIKELY.
ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  20%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  05%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  70%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  60%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  30%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  30%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS :  90%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  E 45

Flood Watch issued for many counties in NE Iowa

Flooding causing major issues after torrential rain hits north Iowa: Here's a breakdown by county

Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

.Thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected to continue through much of the evening with rainfall amounts 3 to 5 inches possible. This heavy rain could lead to rapid rises on streams, standing water and urban flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In southwest Wisconsin, Crawford, Grant and Richland.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms producing locally heavy rains are expected to continue over the watch area for much of this evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Flood Watch

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

.Thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected to continue through much of the evening with rainfall amounts 3 to 5 inches possible. This heavy rain could lead to rapid rises on streams, standing water and urban flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In southwest Wisconsin, Crawford, Grant and Richland.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms producing locally heavy rains are expected to continue over the watch area for much of this evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

