After starting off on the mild side Tuesday morning, expect temperatures to fall from the middle 30s to the single digits and possible below zero by Tuesday night. A strong cold front is the culprit for this BIG drop in temperatures, and the colder air will stick around through the end of the week.
FALLING TEMPS: Turning colder throughout Tuesday
- By Aaron White
-
- Updated
- 0
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
