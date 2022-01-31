 Skip to main content
FALLING TEMPS: Turning colder throughout Tuesday

  Updated
  • 0
Falling Temps Tuesday 2/1/22

After starting off on the mild side Tuesday morning, expect temperatures to fall from the middle 30s to the single digits and possible below zero by Tuesday night. A strong cold front is the culprit for this BIG drop in temperatures, and the colder air will stick around through the end of the week.

