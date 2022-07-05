Significant flooding hits Albert Lea; Flood Watch issued in parts of NE Iowa

Just how extensive was the flooding in some areas Tuesday night? Check out the view from Albert Lea where excessive rain stranded vehicles and flooded them out in the roadway.
Severe flooding in Albert Lea right now at St. Mary’s Ave and E Main Street @KIMTNews3 @NWSTwinCities @weatherchannel #mnwx #albertlea pic.twitter.com/EpKFFhCIGR— Ryan Knapp (@ryantknappwx) July 6, 2022
Flooding starting to go down here in Albert Lea but it’s going to be awhile till crews can get these cars out. #mnwx @KIMTNews3 pic.twitter.com/7QeEAamfwD— Ryan Knapp (@ryantknappwx) July 6, 2022
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Albert Lea, Hayward and Albert Lea Airport. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Flood Watch
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd
.Thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected to continue through much of the evening with rainfall amounts 3 to 5 inches possible. This heavy rain could lead to rapid rises on streams, standing water and urban flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In southwest Wisconsin, Crawford, Grant and Richland.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms producing locally heavy rains are expected to continue over the watch area for much of this evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
