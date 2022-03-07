Devastating tornado that hit Iowa was an EF-4 with wind speed of 170 mph

A tornado that killed six people has been classified as an EF-4 with peak wind gusts of 170 miles per hour.
The National Weather Service said Saturday’s tornado had a path length of 69.5 miles and had a maximum width of 800 yards.
Six people were killed and five were injured in the path of a tornado that was Iowa’s first EF-4 since 2013.
It is the second-longest tornado path in Iowa since 1980
🌪️ Winterset/Newton Tornado— NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) March 7, 2022
Peak Intensity: EF-4 (170 MPH)
Path Length: 69.5 miles
Max Width: 800 yards
5 Injury, 6 Fatality pic.twitter.com/mvfd1lspey