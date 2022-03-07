 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Devastating tornado that hit Iowa was an EF-4 with wind speed of 170 mph

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa tornado aftermath

A tornado that killed six people has been classified as an EF-4 with peak wind gusts of 170 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service said Saturday’s tornado had a path length of 69.5 miles and had a maximum width of 800 yards.

Six people were killed and five were injured in the path of a tornado that was Iowa’s first EF-4 since 2013.

It is the second-longest tornado path in Iowa since 1980

Recommended for you