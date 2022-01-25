 Skip to main content
...Bitter Cold Continues Into Wednesday...

.Temperatures will remain cold across much of Iowa for today.
Northern Iowa and portions of central Iowa will continue to see
wind chill values of 10 below zero, and 20 below zero further
north. Temperatures and wind chill values will drastically drop
again overnight and into Wednesday morning. Multiple wind chill
headlines remain in effect across the state of Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT FOR SOME AREAS AND CONTINUES INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR
OTHER AREAS...

...WIND CHILL WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR NOW BUT WILL GO BACK INTO
EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT UNTIL NOON WEDNESDAY...


* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the next Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight
to noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 AM
this morning to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Dangerous wind chills to continue through Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
windchillwarning3.PNG

Tracking dangerous wind chills Tuesday and Wednesday morning!

Arctic air is set to move into the region for the next couple of days, and with fresh snow on the ground from the weekend snowfall, it's going to get bitterly cold. Temperatures will be dropping into the teens to near 20 below zero tonight and again Tuesday night, and factoring in the wind, wind chill values of -20 to -40 are expected. This will be some of the coldest air we've has so far this winter season. Temperatures will moderate by the middle to end of the week as temperatures reach the teens to 20s above zero for afternoon highs. Aside from a few flurries or light snow showers Thursday morning, the 7 day forecast will remain quiet, but cold.

-----

Temperatures have fallen below zero across much of central Iowa

overnight and will continue to fall into this morning. The cold

temperatures combined with northwest winds will continue to lower

wind chills to 20 below zero or colder over northern, much of

central, and parts of southern Iowa into this morning. Northern

Iowa will experience the coldest temperatures and lowest wind

chills with wind chills of around 30 below zero this morning.

Bitter cold wind chills will persist over northern Iowa into

midday Wednesday reaching wind chills of 30 to 35 below zero or

greater Wednesday morning. Central and southern Iowa will have a

brief moderation in temperatures Tuesday afternoon but will return

to wind chills of 20 below zero or colder Tuesday night into

midday Wednesday.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warnings, dangerously cold wind

chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero this morning and as

low as 35 to 40 below zero into Wednesday morning. For the Wind

Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as

low as 35 below zero.

* For the second Wind Chill Warning, from midnight

tonight to noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,

from 9 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

