Dangerous wind chills to continue through Wednesday; Warnings and Advisories in effect

Arctic air is set to move into the region for the next couple of days, and with fresh snow on the ground from the weekend snowfall, it's going to get bitterly cold. Temperatures will be dropping into the teens to near 20 below zero tonight and again Tuesday night, and factoring in the wind, wind chill values of -20 to -40 are expected. This will be some of the coldest air we've has so far this winter season. Temperatures will moderate by the middle to end of the week as temperatures reach the teens to 20s above zero for afternoon highs. Aside from a few flurries or light snow showers Thursday morning, the 7 day forecast will remain quiet, but cold.
-----
Temperatures have fallen below zero across much of central Iowa
overnight and will continue to fall into this morning. The cold
temperatures combined with northwest winds will continue to lower
wind chills to 20 below zero or colder over northern, much of
central, and parts of southern Iowa into this morning. Northern
Iowa will experience the coldest temperatures and lowest wind
chills with wind chills of around 30 below zero this morning.
Bitter cold wind chills will persist over northern Iowa into
midday Wednesday reaching wind chills of 30 to 35 below zero or
greater Wednesday morning. Central and southern Iowa will have a
brief moderation in temperatures Tuesday afternoon but will return
to wind chills of 20 below zero or colder Tuesday night into
midday Wednesday.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warnings, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero this morning and as
low as 35 to 40 below zero into Wednesday morning. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 35 below zero.
* For the second Wind Chill Warning, from midnight
tonight to noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
from 9 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.