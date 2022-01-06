Dangerous wind chills reach near 40-below; advisory in effect through Friday

.WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
WHERE...Parts of central and north central Iowa and southern Minnesota.
WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.
IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
More Information
...Bitter cold wind chills this morning and again tonight...
Bitter cold wind chills in the 20 to 30 below zero range will continue through this morning. While the wind will be less tonight, the actual temperature will drop into the 5 below to 20 below range with wind chill values once again the 20 to 30 below range.